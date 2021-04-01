Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,950. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $207.18 and a 52-week high of $332.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

