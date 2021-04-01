Albion Financial Group UT Has $356,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.38. 41,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,304. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

