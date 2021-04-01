Albion Financial Group UT Invests $133,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -157.10 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

