Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 2,050 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,763. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

