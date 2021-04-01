Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.86. 17,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

