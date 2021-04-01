Albion Financial Group UT Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of INTU traded up $12.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $395.45. 15,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,709. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.55 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

