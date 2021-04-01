Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $97.29.

