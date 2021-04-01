Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,042 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after buying an additional 1,030,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 278,854 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NYSE AA opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

