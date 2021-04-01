Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN opened at C$19.91 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.