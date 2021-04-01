Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $541.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $634.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

