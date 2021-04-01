Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,759. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after acquiring an additional 280,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

