Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Announces Earnings Results

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%.

AESE stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $139,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,863 shares of company stock worth $227,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

