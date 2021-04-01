Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,772. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

