Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

