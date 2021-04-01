Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.