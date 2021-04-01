Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) vs. Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Head to Head Contrast

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ichor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.20%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $44.57, suggesting a potential downside of 17.15%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Ichor.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.39% 4.47% 2.50% Ichor 3.34% 17.61% 7.12%

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 1.81 -$6.60 million $0.47 69.57 Ichor $620.84 million 2.43 $10.73 million $0.95 56.63

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ichor beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

