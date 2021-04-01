Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,092.72.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

GOOGL opened at $2,062.52 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,058.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,789.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

