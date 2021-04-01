Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 385,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

