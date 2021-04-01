Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALVRQ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Alvarion has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Alvarion

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9Â-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

