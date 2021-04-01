Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $27.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,128.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,169.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

