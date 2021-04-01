AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Insider Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 60,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

