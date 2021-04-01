Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $61,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 34.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 521,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after buying an additional 309,552 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.3% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

