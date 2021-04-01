Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 40.6% in March

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Shares of AMED opened at $264.79 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $162.15 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

