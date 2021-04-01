American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.