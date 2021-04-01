American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.