American International Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of UniFirst worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 104.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $223.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.74.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

