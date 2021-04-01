American International Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total transaction of $143,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,689 shares of company stock worth $6,705,441. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

