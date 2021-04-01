American International Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,958,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after buying an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 316,243 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

