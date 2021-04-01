American International Group Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $243.77 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

