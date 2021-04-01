American International Group Inc. Sells 907 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

