Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $19.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.35.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $233,095.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,756.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,138. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,331. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.