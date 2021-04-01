Amon Market Cap Tops $7.64 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $120,793.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00643964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

