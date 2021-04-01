Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

AMYT opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $5,700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 651,247 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $858,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

