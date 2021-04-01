Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

