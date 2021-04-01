Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.07 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ITT worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

ITT stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

