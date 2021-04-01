Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Shares of SGEN opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.14. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.