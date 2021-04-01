Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Polaris by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Polaris by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 404.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.