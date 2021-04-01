Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $11.18 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.