Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.31 Million

Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post $14.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.38 million and the highest is $16.23 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $64.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $68.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.17 million to $81.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

