Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $444.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.64.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

