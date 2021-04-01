Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

TTMI stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

