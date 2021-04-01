Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce sales of $29.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.31 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. AXT reported sales of $20.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $122.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.78 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $490.73 million, a P/E ratio of -388.54 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

