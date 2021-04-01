Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.18 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $479.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $624.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 463,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.