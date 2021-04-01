Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.18 Million

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $479.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $624.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 463,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

