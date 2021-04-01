Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 89bio (ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/23/2021 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – 89bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – 89bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 89bio by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

