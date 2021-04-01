Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $58.43

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 999,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $128,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

