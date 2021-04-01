Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $458.95

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $461.38.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Humana stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,110. Humana has a 52 week low of $285.49 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

