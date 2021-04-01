Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $103.00

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $3.58 on Monday, reaching $113.36. 12,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,431. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

