Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$27.94

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.46. 777,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,658. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50. Keyera has a one year low of C$12.73 and a one year high of C$27.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

