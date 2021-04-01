Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $49.90

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.41. 9,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.