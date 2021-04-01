Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,009.08

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 864 ($11.29). 7,620,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 842.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 886.62. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

